Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 126,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $569,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,774,000. 73.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCL opened at $40.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.68. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4190.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

