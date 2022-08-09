Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RPRX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Royalty Pharma from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $43.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.28. Royalty Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 19.22 and a current ratio of 19.22.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Royalty Pharma

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 98.70%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 30,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $1,295,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 970,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,894,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 25,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $1,098,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 226,014 shares in the company, valued at $9,890,372.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $1,295,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 970,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,894,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 538,741 shares of company stock worth $22,264,982. 24.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $2,030,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 69,686 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 126,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 20,562 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter worth $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.