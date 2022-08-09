Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 17,636 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,636 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Vanguard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in American Vanguard by 502.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,926 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Vanguard

In related news, insider Timothy Donnelly sold 12,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $316,068.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Vanguard news, CFO David` T. Johnson sold 6,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $167,084.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Donnelly sold 12,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $316,068.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Vanguard Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE:AVD opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. American Vanguard Co. has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average of $20.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 11.90%.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

