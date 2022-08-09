Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 38,721 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,721 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth about $2,184,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Black Hills by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Black Hills by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth about $2,326,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth about $590,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Trading Up 0.3 %

BKH opened at $74.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.90 and its 200-day moving average is $72.89. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $61.95 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 57.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $36,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,480.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Black Hills Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.