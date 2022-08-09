Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,546 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $7,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 393.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 21,322 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $2,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.93.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

VRNS opened at $31.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $73.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.89. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $294,554.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,146.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $47,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,906.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $294,554.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 161,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,146.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.