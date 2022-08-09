Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 7,123.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Seaboard in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Seaboard in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Seaboard by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Seaboard in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Seaboard in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. 17.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seaboard Trading Up 0.6 %

SEB stock opened at $4,124.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Seaboard Co. has a 12 month low of $3,535.57 and a 12 month high of $4,400.00.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

About Seaboard

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Seaboard’s payout ratio is 1.48%.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

