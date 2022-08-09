Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,669 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $6,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYNA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,957,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,993,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $145.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $109.26 and a 1 year high of $299.39.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.74. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The firm had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.75.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

