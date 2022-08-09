Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $6,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.30. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $38.07.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $2,298,568.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,884,181.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

