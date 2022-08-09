Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 10,244 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 192,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,244 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $6,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,355,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,716,000 after acquiring an additional 271,973 shares during the period. Brahman Capital Corp. grew its position in Avid Technology by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 964,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after buying an additional 267,969 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,403,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,461,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,031,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avid Technology Stock Performance

AVID stock opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $37.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at Avid Technology

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $254,326.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 229,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,680.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $254,326.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 229,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,680.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Asmar purchased 250,000 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,369,240.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Avid Technology Profile

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

