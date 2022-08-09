Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 13,742 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,168.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

NYSE:WMS opened at $142.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.47. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.51. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.81 and a 52-week high of $144.08.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.39 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.97% and a net margin of 12.65%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $2,399,310.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,615,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $2,399,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,615,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $2,251,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 355,426 shares of company stock valued at $38,979,477. 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.