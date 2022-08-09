Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 15,956 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,956 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $6,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Diodes by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Diodes by 211.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Diodes by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Diodes by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of DIOD opened at $80.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $113.98. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $500.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.47 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

