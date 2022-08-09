Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 9,495 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,860,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,862,000 after acquiring an additional 663,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1,118.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 610,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,803,000 after purchasing an additional 560,593 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 47.6% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,159,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,207,000 after purchasing an additional 373,861 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $30,620,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,612,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,548,000 after purchasing an additional 244,402 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ATR opened at $107.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.62. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.03 and a 52 week high of $136.23.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The business had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.18 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $6,437,666.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,706.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

About AptarGroup

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.