Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 98,143 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $6,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,435,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,406,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 107,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $785,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Commercial Metals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

NYSE:CMC opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.31. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 6.36%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

