Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $268.91 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.01 and a 52-week high of $490.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.87.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $340.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.56.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

