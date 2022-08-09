Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,793 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $7,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,602,000 after acquiring an additional 67,442 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 865,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,937,287.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 865,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,937,287.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Margaret Tooth sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $66,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,070. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered Trupanion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

TRUP opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.35 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $158.25.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

