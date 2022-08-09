Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 704,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 104,968 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $6,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 58,179 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,152,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 633,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 99,300 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SBS opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $931.88 million for the quarter.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

