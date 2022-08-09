Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,634 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $6,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 56.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shaw Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average is $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.52.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Shaw Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0767 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 68.66%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

