Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,590 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $6,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 71.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

Shares of ZIM opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.23. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $91.23.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.65 by $1.54. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 45.36% and a return on equity of 167.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ZIM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.60 to $53.30 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.66.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

