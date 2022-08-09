Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 38,040 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $6,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QSR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $59.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $65.64.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

Several research firms recently commented on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.73.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

