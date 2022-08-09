Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,067 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $6,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WASH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $652,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 19,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $53.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.00 and its 200-day moving average is $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $60.96. The company has a market cap of $926.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WASH. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

