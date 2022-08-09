Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.21 Million Stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 290,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 263.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.36.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of STNG opened at $39.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.51. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $42.01.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.11 million. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 191.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.49%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

Featured Articles

