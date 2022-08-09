Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.28 Million Stock Position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,894 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TFI International were worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 229,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $965,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,104,000 after purchasing an additional 55,850 shares during the period. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TFI International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TFI International from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on TFI International from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.69.

Shares of TFII opened at $105.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.72. TFI International Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $120.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.65 and a 200-day moving average of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

