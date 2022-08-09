Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.31 Million Stock Position in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 528,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,156 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Century Casinos were worth $6,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 21,032 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 25,549 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 699,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 105,614 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Century Casinos from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Century Casinos from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Casinos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

NASDAQ CNTY opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). Century Casinos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

