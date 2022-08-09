Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.36 Million Stock Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 807,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,942,496 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $6,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in CommScope by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMM stock opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 105.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Farid Firouzbakht acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,273.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 59,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $499,791.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,212,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,110,598.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Farid Firouzbakht purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,273.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 87,814 shares of company stock worth $714,555 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded CommScope from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

