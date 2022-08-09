Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.39 Million Stock Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,224 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCC. BMO Capital Markets lowered Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Shares of HCC opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average of $33.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.00%.

Insider Transactions at Warrior Met Coal

In other news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,545 shares in the company, valued at $222,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.