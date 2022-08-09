Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.43 Million Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $6,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of V.F. by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,591,858,000 after buying an additional 9,782,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in V.F. by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,311,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,886 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,103,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $446,868,000 after acquiring an additional 415,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,937,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,744,000 after acquiring an additional 193,846 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 13.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,737,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $266,862,000 after buying an additional 556,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,740.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,630 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V.F. Stock Down 0.2 %

VFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.06.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average of $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $43.08 and a 12-month high of $81.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 77.82%.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.