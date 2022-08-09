Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.51 Million Position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636,964 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in National Energy Services Reunited were worth $6,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NESR. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 843,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 100,305 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 112,257 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 402,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 59,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 335,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 148,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NESR opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $13.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

