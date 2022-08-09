Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.58 Million Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,680 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,229,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 834.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,847,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,234,000 after acquiring an additional 161,789 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,435,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,853.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 129,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,011,000 after acquiring an additional 123,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $368,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,629 shares in the company, valued at $762,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,349 shares of company stock worth $1,033,073 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.75.

Shares of ALNY opened at $230.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 0.74. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $231.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The company had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.61) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

