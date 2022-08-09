Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.72 Million Stake in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,991 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PCB Bancorp were worth $6,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PCB Bancorp by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 17,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in PCB Bancorp by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PCB Bancorp

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $200,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,263,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,335,300.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PCB Bancorp news, insider Justin Chon sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 10,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $200,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,263,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,335,300.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,091 shares of company stock valued at $320,332 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Stock Performance

PCB opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.12. The company has a market cap of $295.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.76. PCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $26.04.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 39.13%. Analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PCB Bancorp to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

