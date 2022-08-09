Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.73 Million Holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 223,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,510 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JHX. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 150.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

James Hardie Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of JHX opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. James Hardie Industries plc has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 48.48% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $968.20 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

James Hardie Industries Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. James Hardie Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

