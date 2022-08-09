Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.77 Million Stock Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,895 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Switch were worth $6,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Switch in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Switch by 119.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Switch by 196.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Switch during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Switch during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. William Blair downgraded shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Switch to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.47.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $1,349,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,044,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,716,706.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,014,000. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $33.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 848.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Switch, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $33.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.82 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 525.13%.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

