Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.86 Million Stock Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,751 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 124,177 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $6,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 700.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,251.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,251.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,159 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $2,608,400. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

FBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com cut First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

