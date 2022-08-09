Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.89 Million Stock Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $6,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on CVCO. Wedbush raised Cavco Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Cavco Industries from $322.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday.
Cavco Industries Stock Performance
Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $2.68. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $588.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. Analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.
About Cavco Industries
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.
