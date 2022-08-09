Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.95 Million Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,001 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Loews were worth $6,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Loews by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Loews by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Loews by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Loews by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Loews by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE L opened at $55.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $51.35 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.82 and a 200-day moving average of $61.41.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 5.80%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on L. TheStreet downgraded Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 271,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $17,376,630.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,332,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,849,587.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $394,015.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,902. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 271,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $17,376,630.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,332,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,849,587.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 433,961 shares of company stock valued at $27,850,985. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

