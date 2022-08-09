Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.07 Million Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 93.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $7,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $363.71 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.39 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.01 and its 200-day moving average is $335.72.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.19. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.17.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $129,316.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.64, for a total transaction of $184,070.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,322,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,091,023.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $129,316.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,795 shares of company stock worth $12,357,981. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

