Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.08 Million Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $7,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,012,000 after purchasing an additional 140,451 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

OGS opened at $81.02 on Tuesday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.52 and a 1-year high of $92.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.53.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $428.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 63.27%.

OGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ONE Gas from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

