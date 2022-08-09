Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 137.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,439 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,064,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,445,000 after buying an additional 637,303 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 248,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,909,000 after buying an additional 12,160 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 45,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 21,698 shares during the period. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

HALO stock opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.20. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $52.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 92.23% and a return on equity of 132.71%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

