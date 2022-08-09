Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 203,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,877 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $6,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Investors Inc now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

NYSE:GFL opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average of $29.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.62 and a beta of 1.33. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th were given a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -7.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

