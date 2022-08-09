Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,852 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $6,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRB. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 409,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,243,000 after acquiring an additional 21,065 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 48,916 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 17,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 103,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 25,810 shares during the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $62.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.94. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $72.32.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank acquired 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $88,692.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

