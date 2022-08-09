Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,876 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 34.8% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 196,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,182,000 after buying an additional 50,654 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 15.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% during the first quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,849.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,849.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.79. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $119.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

