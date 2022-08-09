Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,826 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,506,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in TopBuild by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild stock opened at $200.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.27. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $150.71 and a 12 month high of $284.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.71. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.38.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

