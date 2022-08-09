Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,148 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $6,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $1,422,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $99.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.37 and a 1 year high of $155.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.89.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.