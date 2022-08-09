Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 2,352 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,957 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $7,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AppFolio by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AppFolio by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in AppFolio by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AppFolio

In related news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 10,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total value of $1,034,104.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 596,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,000,012.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 10,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total value of $1,034,104.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 596,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,000,012.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $50,935.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,879.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,545 shares of company stock worth $2,673,631. 22.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AppFolio Trading Down 1.2 %

AppFolio stock opened at $107.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 1.06. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.92 and a 1 year high of $139.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.29 and a 200-day moving average of $105.41.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 11.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

