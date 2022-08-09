Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 268,734 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 139.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 461,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,734 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $6,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,269,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at $5,743,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro in the first quarter valued at $4,492,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 288,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProPetro in the first quarter valued at $3,099,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ProPetro

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $326,016.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $326,016.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Adam Munoz sold 15,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $205,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,975 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ProPetro Price Performance

PUMP opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $854.78 million, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 2.45. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $16.92.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.55). ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on PUMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ProPetro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on ProPetro to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ProPetro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

About ProPetro

(Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Stories

