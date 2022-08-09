Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 27,136 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,136 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $6,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Methode Electronics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.45. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $49.94.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.10 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 8.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $308,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 396,420 shares in the company, valued at $15,281,991. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Methode Electronics

(Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.