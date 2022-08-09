Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 51,181 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,181 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $6,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Rayonier by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 93,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 7.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Rayonier news, Director Meridee Moore purchased 12,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.26 per share, for a total transaction of $495,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

RYN opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.07 and a 12 month high of $45.87.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

