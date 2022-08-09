Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $911,215,000 after buying an additional 1,768,646 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $281,318,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,562,000 after buying an additional 536,419 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in Equifax by 25.3% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,057,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,814,000 after purchasing an additional 415,080 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Equifax by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,262,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $369,701,000 after purchasing an additional 189,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EFX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.29.

Shares of EFX opened at $213.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.86. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.25 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

