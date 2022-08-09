Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 2,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $140,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,436.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.87 per share, for a total transaction of $344,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,779.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,436.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,015,150. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $71.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.09. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.81 and a 12 month high of $74.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $371.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.50 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBSH. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

