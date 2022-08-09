Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 278,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 533,413 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,737,000 after buying an additional 121,291 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 14,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,661,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,864,000 after buying an additional 907,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 219,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after buying an additional 36,578 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Up 5.3 %

BLMN stock opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $27.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $20.44.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Insider Activity at Bloomin’ Brands

In related news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $168,371.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,626 shares in the company, valued at $762,553.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLMN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

