Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,311 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $7,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 8.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 42,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Nutanix to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Nutanix from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. William Blair lowered Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Nutanix in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.53. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.44. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 17,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $241,471.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,779.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $67,167.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,814.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 17,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $241,471.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,779.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,438. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

